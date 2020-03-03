Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,383,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,060,000 after purchasing an additional 404,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 950,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 497,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 348,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926 in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

