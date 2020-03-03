Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $236,000 in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,236 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $721,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,475.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,009,156 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.58.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

