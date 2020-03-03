Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

MTN opened at $209.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

