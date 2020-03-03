Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 4,001 Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,045,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after buying an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,216,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,160,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after buying an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

