Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $247,000 in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,258,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,023,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

