Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $243,000 in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mongodb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mongodb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Mongodb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

MDB opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,430,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $3,455,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,782,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,655 shares of company stock valued at $32,994,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

