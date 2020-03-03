Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $237,000 in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $44,141.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,515 shares of company stock worth $8,985,753. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

