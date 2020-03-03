Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $249,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

