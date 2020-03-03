Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $241,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after purchasing an additional 142,536 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,727 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,727 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF
Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.82 Million Position in Cott Corp
Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.82 Million Position in Cott Corp
Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,326 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,326 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bank of Montreal Can Buys 58,395 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp
Bank of Montreal Can Buys 58,395 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report