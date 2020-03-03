Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $241,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after purchasing an additional 142,536 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

