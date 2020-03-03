2,140 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after buying an additional 350,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,008,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,541,000 after buying an additional 118,488 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

