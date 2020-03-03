Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $250,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

