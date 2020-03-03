Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $253,000 in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,183 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth about $502,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 319,259 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,131,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,422,000 after purchasing an additional 256,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

