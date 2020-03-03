Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $255,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,813 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.