Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 3,486 PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,618,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,197,000 after buying an additional 329,313 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 191.49 and a beta of 1.12. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

