Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 794.3% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

