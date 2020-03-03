Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

