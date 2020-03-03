Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 10,500 Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Relx stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.54. Relx PLC has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

