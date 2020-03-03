Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 4,409 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,960. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

