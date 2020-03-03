Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 4,592 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,592 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $2,878,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $583,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,743 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,523,213.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,826,378.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,616 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.75 and a beta of 1.44. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

