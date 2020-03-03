Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $272,000 in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $346,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,091. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

