Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 1,720 Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $2,171,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA opened at $149.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $122.08 and a 1 year high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $284,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,734 shares of company stock worth $9,980,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.