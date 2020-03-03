Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 2,278 Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Atlassian by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atlassian by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -137.21, a PEG ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.10. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $99.77 and a 1 year high of $156.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

