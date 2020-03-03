Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $274,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after buying an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after buying an additional 61,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $210.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.25. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $196.82 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,670 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

