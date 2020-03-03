Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

