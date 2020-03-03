4,303 Shares in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Stericycle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $22,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Stericycle by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 881,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 723,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 77,333 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $67.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

