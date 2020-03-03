Aviva PLC Acquires 5,900 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BOCOM International cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.