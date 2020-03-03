Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.