Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $286,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $724.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $778.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $731.93. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $638.92 and a twelve month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,996,170 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

