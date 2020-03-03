Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $286,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $724.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $778.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $731.93. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $638.92 and a twelve month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,996,170 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $255,000 Investment in SEI Investments
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $255,000 Investment in SEI Investments
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 10,100 Apache Co.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 10,100 Apache Co.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 3,486 PTC Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 3,486 PTC Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 4,033 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 4,033 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report