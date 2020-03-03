Aviva PLC Takes Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

BEST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BEST (NYSE:BEST)

