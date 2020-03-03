Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 2,967 Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.