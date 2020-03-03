Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 2,821 FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their price target on FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

NYSE:FMC opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,288 shares of company stock worth $40,214,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

