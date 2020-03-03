Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cna Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Cna Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 75,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cna Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cna Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNA. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Cna Financial to $53.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cna Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $2.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

