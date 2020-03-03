Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $287,000 Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Davita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Davita by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Davita by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Davita by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Davita by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Davita stock opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.