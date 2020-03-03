12,738 Shares in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.6% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 30,653 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

