Aviva PLC Has $362,000 Position in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

