Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,613 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,939,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,007,000 after buying an additional 564,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 239,465 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 402.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 107,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after buying an additional 2,609,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

