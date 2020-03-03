Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 82,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 37,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

CX stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

