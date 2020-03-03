Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 210.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $260.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.