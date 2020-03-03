Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 210.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $260.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

