Aviva PLC Acquires New Holdings in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Qudian stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Qudian Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

