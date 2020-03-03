Aviva PLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,972,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 1,849,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 654,210 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gerdau by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 139,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Gerdau SA has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

