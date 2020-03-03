Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 16,388 Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 612,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. Laureate Education Inc has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

LAUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

