Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,003,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after purchasing an additional 222,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

NYSE ARI opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

