freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.78 ($24.16).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of freenet stock opened at €17.71 ($20.59) on Tuesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.82.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.