Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

GDEN opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 122.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 641,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

