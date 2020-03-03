Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.
GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.
GDEN opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 122.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
