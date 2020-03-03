Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTPH opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

