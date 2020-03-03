Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Welbilt stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
