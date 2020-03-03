Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Welbilt stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

