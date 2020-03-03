America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRMT stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $683.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.