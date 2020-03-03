Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,454.38 ($45.44).

Several research firms recently commented on RSW. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Renishaw from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

LON RSW opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.73) on Tuesday. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75). The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,882.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,779.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Analyst Recommendations for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

freenet AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
freenet AG Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Golden Entertainment Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Golden Entertainment Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Welbilt, Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Welbilt, Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
SPX Flow Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
SPX Flow Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Vermilion Energy Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Vermilion Energy Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report