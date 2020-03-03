Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

ADRNY stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

