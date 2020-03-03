Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.21 ($32.81).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

JEN opened at €21.02 ($24.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.71. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

